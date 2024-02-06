Create New Account
Dripping Springs Citizens are THE BEST!
Guardians in the Sky
Published 13 hours ago

A quick shout out and thank you to those individuals and businesses who put together the hundreds of goodie bags for the patriots in the Take Back Our Border Convoy.  Crazy Cat Drone and Guardians in the Sky pilots definitely needed the boost!

protestpolitical1st amendmentbordertexas borderactivistpolitical activistsrallieschristian worshiptake a standpeaceful protesthold the linelet your voices be hearddripping springscome and cut itpatriot supporteagle pass rallygoodie bags

