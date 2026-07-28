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The Money Behind Endless Wars, an interview with Maria Zeee
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128 views • 5 days ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Who benefits financially during prolonged conflicts? This discussion examines claims surrounding war spending, political influence, and the economic incentives that some believe drive ongoing international crises.


#WarEconomy #Politics #Geopolitics #FollowTheMoney #CurrentEvents #Brighteon


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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