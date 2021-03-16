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Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]
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306 views • March 16, 2021
David Anthony
This ad brilliantly lays out Trump's tendencies toward young women.
David Anthony
These are facts about Trump whether you like it or not. His association with pedophiles is well documented. As far as your 2nd comment, yes that is an issue as well. But the topic of this video is Trump and the people he runs with and the actions of him a person. Wake up from your TRUMP TRANCE... it's effecting your critical thinking. He's not coming back!
David Anthony
why are you so upset... it's just stating facts about Trumps connections with people who are well known for pedophilia - they did not accuse him of being a pedophile! His longtime mentor and lawyer (Roy Cohn) was A PEDOPHILE TOO... you have to look at both sides of the fence.
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
636 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CM5DV0L6DnEH/
This ad brilliantly lays out Trump's tendencies toward young women.
David Anthony
These are facts about Trump whether you like it or not. His association with pedophiles is well documented. As far as your 2nd comment, yes that is an issue as well. But the topic of this video is Trump and the people he runs with and the actions of him a person. Wake up from your TRUMP TRANCE... it's effecting your critical thinking. He's not coming back!
David Anthony
why are you so upset... it's just stating facts about Trumps connections with people who are well known for pedophilia - they did not accuse him of being a pedophile! His longtime mentor and lawyer (Roy Cohn) was A PEDOPHILE TOO... you have to look at both sides of the fence.
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
636 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CM5DV0L6DnEH/
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