Brutal Ad Calls out Trump's Connections to Pedophiles [16.03.2021]

David AnthonyThis ad brilliantly lays out Trump's tendencies toward young women.David AnthonyThese are facts about Trump whether you like it or not. His association with pedophiles is well documented. As far as your 2nd comment, yes that is an issue as well. But the topic of this video is Trump and the people he runs with and the actions of him a person. Wake up from your TRUMP TRANCE... it's effecting your critical thinking. He's not coming back!David Anthonywhy are you so upset... it's just stating facts about Trumps connections with people who are well known for pedophilia - they did not accuse him of being a pedophile! His longtime mentor and lawyer (Roy Cohn) was A PEDOPHILE TOO... you have to look at both sides of the fence.LIFE OF ILLUSIONDavid Anthony636 subscribers