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Most 'COVID-19 deaths' in most 'vaccinated' countries (Global slow kill vaccine genocide)
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35 views • January 19, 2022
Link to .rtf file with ALL LINKS USED IN THIS BROADCAST:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v4iJoG1M7vXQli53SI3wJ-6wZZ3Mk7fD/view?usp=sharing
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Huge Study Of 145 Countries Finds Major Increase Of Death After COVID Jabs Introduced
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/huge-study-of-145-countries-finds-major-increase-of-death-after-covid-jabs-introduced/
Jabs Gave COVID Cases A Real Boost, Government Data Shows Negative Efficacy [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/jabs-gave-covid-cases-a-real-boost-government-data-shows-negative-efficacy-video/
New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/25/official-fda-report-finds-all-cause-death-rate-is-higher-among-the-vaccinated/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-reported-us-omicron-cases-have-hit-fully-vaccinated-cdc-2021-12-10/
Dr. Tenpenny's 20 Mechanisms Of Injury list that shows how the slow kill COVID-19 inoculation will kill and injure people.
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease J. Bart Classen, MD*
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
BBC News “forgot” to tell you that official data shows the Triple/Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/08/bbc-forgot-to-tell-you-4-in-5-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Scientific model shows that for every 1 child saved from dying with Covid-19 over 117 will be killed by the Covid-19 Vaccine – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/21/scientific-model-shows-that-for-every-1-child-saved-from-dying-with-covid-19-over-117-will-be-killed-by-the-covid-19-vaccine/
For every 10 people who have died with Covid-19 since August, 9 of them have been Fully Vaccinated according to the latest official Public Health data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Israel: the only quadruple-vaxxed country in the world just broke global record for daily Covid cases
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/msg-1262529462-3530:e
Mega-Vaxxed Israel Sees Record Cases: What Went Wrong?
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/mega-vaxxed-israel-sees-record-cases:8
After Three Jabs & Record Cases In Israel, The Prime Minister Says "Vaccines Work"
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/after-three-jabs-record-cases-in-israel:6
Vaccine Tracker: Updating Charts Show US Covid Vaccinations
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/covid-vaccine-tracker
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-cases
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?country=BGD~BRA~CHL~CHN~CUB~IND~IDN~MEX~NGA~PAK~RUS~ARE~USA~OWID_WRL~GIB~PRT~BRN~SGP~CYM~MLT~CAN~ITA~ISR~JPN~FRA~VNM~GBR~DEU
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?country=GIB~ARE~BRN~PRT~ISR
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deaths - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths
Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/
Total COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people, Jan 17, 2022
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-cumulative-total-tests-per-thousand-bar-chart
COVID-19 vaccination policy, Jan 18, 2022
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-policy
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cum
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v4iJoG1M7vXQli53SI3wJ-6wZZ3Mk7fD/view?usp=sharing
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Huge Study Of 145 Countries Finds Major Increase Of Death After COVID Jabs Introduced
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/huge-study-of-145-countries-finds-major-increase-of-death-after-covid-jabs-introduced/
Jabs Gave COVID Cases A Real Boost, Government Data Shows Negative Efficacy [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/jabs-gave-covid-cases-a-real-boost-government-data-shows-negative-efficacy-video/
New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/25/official-fda-report-finds-all-cause-death-rate-is-higher-among-the-vaccinated/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-reported-us-omicron-cases-have-hit-fully-vaccinated-cdc-2021-12-10/
Dr. Tenpenny's 20 Mechanisms Of Injury list that shows how the slow kill COVID-19 inoculation will kill and injure people.
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease J. Bart Classen, MD*
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
BBC News “forgot” to tell you that official data shows the Triple/Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/08/bbc-forgot-to-tell-you-4-in-5-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Scientific model shows that for every 1 child saved from dying with Covid-19 over 117 will be killed by the Covid-19 Vaccine – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/21/scientific-model-shows-that-for-every-1-child-saved-from-dying-with-covid-19-over-117-will-be-killed-by-the-covid-19-vaccine/
For every 10 people who have died with Covid-19 since August, 9 of them have been Fully Vaccinated according to the latest official Public Health data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Israel: the only quadruple-vaxxed country in the world just broke global record for daily Covid cases
https://odysee.com/@Adverse:c/msg-1262529462-3530:e
Mega-Vaxxed Israel Sees Record Cases: What Went Wrong?
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/mega-vaxxed-israel-sees-record-cases:8
After Three Jabs & Record Cases In Israel, The Prime Minister Says "Vaccines Work"
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/after-three-jabs-record-cases-in-israel:6
Vaccine Tracker: Updating Charts Show US Covid Vaccinations
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/covid-vaccine-tracker
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-cases
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?country=BGD~BRA~CHL~CHN~CUB~IND~IDN~MEX~NGA~PAK~RUS~ARE~USA~OWID_WRL~GIB~PRT~BRN~SGP~CYM~MLT~CAN~ITA~ISR~JPN~FRA~VNM~GBR~DEU
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?country=GIB~ARE~BRN~PRT~ISR
Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deaths - Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-deaths
Our World in Data
https://ourworldindata.org/
Total COVID-19 tests per 1,000 people, Jan 17, 2022
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-cumulative-total-tests-per-thousand-bar-chart
COVID-19 vaccination policy, Jan 18, 2022
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-policy
COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cum
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