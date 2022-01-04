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MTA Bus Drivers Are Being Told To Come To Work Even If You Test POSITIVE For COVID!! {WITH NO SYMPTOMS}
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82 views • January 04, 2022
From VIDMAX
The MTA is the latest business the government owns that is feeling the repercussions of all of the COVID lock downs. Now the MTA is telling their drivers to come into work even if you test positive for COVID because there are too many drivers calling out.
The MTA is the latest business the government owns that is feeling the repercussions of all of the COVID lock downs. Now the MTA is telling their drivers to come into work even if you test positive for COVID because there are too many drivers calling out.
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