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SCARY CHILDHOOD VACCINES THAT SLOWLY KILL THE BRAIN AND BODY
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178 views • November 14, 2021
Amazing Video, what every parent needs to know about how vaccines are linked to autoimmune disease, Cancers, brain damage leading to seizures, tourettes, ALS, MS, ADD, ADHD, Autism and OCD. Find out why Dr. Andrew Wakefield was outcasted and label a QUACK after he 'questioned the safety' of vaccines. Find out why doctors, the CDC, the mainstream media, hospitals, the Drug manufacturers and many youtube TV hosts are lying about the safety of vaccines in order to push to increase profits for the Elite Family who controlled Vaccine manufacturers, GMO companies and Global Banks.
When your family member dies or is injured by a Vaccine, report this to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System
For Canadians, report the Death or Damage of your family member to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Remember that the criminal Vaccine companies have convinced your government to deem them NOT LIABLE for any damages or death due to the experimental gene therapy soft-kill bio-weapons labelled as Vaccines.
Their Vaccine Mandates are NOT LAWS, just recommendations but if you allow your greedy corrupt politicians and leaders to mandate an experimental gene therapy injection that alters DNA into you, then you must take full responsibility for all the side effect and diseases like Cancers plus DEATH that develop soon after the injection.
By the way, when your media lies and says that certain covid19 vaccines have been approved, they are not telling the truth. The vaccine that has been approved is the version that is not within your country. This lie is suppose to get more people running for the vaccines. They will never give you INFORMED CONSENT listing out the good and bads of these deadly, brain damaging vaccines.
This vaccines are NOT about your health but about profits and control before the Great Financial Reset into the corrupt, trackable Central Bank Digital Currency ( CBDC ) as banks look to loot from your bank accounts during their BAIL-INS to save themselves from huge debts. They will also try to loot your safety deposit boxes.
Know that the deadly covid19 vaccines, when injected into your body will lower your NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM by 40% bascially destroy most of your NATURAL IMMUNITY, which is located in your GUT, look it up. These gene therapy vaccines also enter your cell's nucleus and damages the DNA so your cell will not be able to repair themselves leading to fast growing Cancers to develop. Cancers you see young kids and babies whose pregnant mothers were told to vaccinate knowing a pregnant woman should never take a brain damaging vaccine that goes straight to her unborn. DO NOT TRUST YOU DOCTOR ANYMORE, THEY HAVE BEEN MADE INTO THE SALES ARM of THE PHARMA COMPANIES.
If you are a pregnant sheeple that has been fooled into taking a covid19 vaccine, expect your unborn baby to have mutations in it's DNA causing much disease and sickness before and after it comes out. These experimental vaccines will lead pregnant women to have STILLBIRTHS and possible malformed babies as the DNA is altered in a bad way.
Use lawyers to fight back the communist vaccine passports and injections that seem to be mandated but are NOT LAW.
Our president Biden is a phony president that is barely inside the White House but in front of a GREEN SCREEN. He is our Pretend president. That Harris is not even the real Harris, she is a look alike puppet for the Deep State. Just remember that Biden is partially working for the Communist Party in China and partially controlled by the Pedophile Globalist Elites inside the City of London within London.
I hope the soldiers inside the Navy, Marine and Army knows that the COVID VACCINES they are being forced into taking are very dangerous soft-kill gene therapy bio-weapons that causes infertility, micro blood clots that lead to blood clotting in the limbs, heart and brain, Erectile Dysfunction, Seizures, paralyzed face, serious Autoimmune Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS disease, Dementia in Teen & Children, Heart Attacks, Coma, Brain Strokes, Inflammation of the Heart, Paralyzed legs ending up in a wheelchair, Schizophrenia, Depression that will lead to suicides, multiple brain diseases, Blood Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma and of course DEATH.
It was warned decades ago, that when you see the FDA, CDC and Vaccine companies work together to poison populations, the doctors must decide whether the want to profit off the death of millions via vaccines or leave the medical industry in search of hospital or medical offices that do not force medical staff and patients to get the dangerous covid19 vaccines/gene therapy. YOU ARE ALL PART OF THE EXPERIMENT.
NEVER QUIT YOUR JOB UNLESS YOU HAVE TO CAUSE YOU CHOSE NOT TO BE POISONED BY THE COVID19 VACCINE, INSTEAD HAVE THEM FIRE YOU SO YOU CAN TRY TO SUE YOUR EMPLOYER OR THE SCHOOL BOARD FOR FORCED POISONING.
When your family member dies or is injured by a Vaccine, report this to VAERS ( https://vaers.hhs.gov/ ), the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System
For Canadians, report the Death or Damage of your family member to https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Remember that the criminal Vaccine companies have convinced your government to deem them NOT LIABLE for any damages or death due to the experimental gene therapy soft-kill bio-weapons labelled as Vaccines.
Their Vaccine Mandates are NOT LAWS, just recommendations but if you allow your greedy corrupt politicians and leaders to mandate an experimental gene therapy injection that alters DNA into you, then you must take full responsibility for all the side effect and diseases like Cancers plus DEATH that develop soon after the injection.
By the way, when your media lies and says that certain covid19 vaccines have been approved, they are not telling the truth. The vaccine that has been approved is the version that is not within your country. This lie is suppose to get more people running for the vaccines. They will never give you INFORMED CONSENT listing out the good and bads of these deadly, brain damaging vaccines.
This vaccines are NOT about your health but about profits and control before the Great Financial Reset into the corrupt, trackable Central Bank Digital Currency ( CBDC ) as banks look to loot from your bank accounts during their BAIL-INS to save themselves from huge debts. They will also try to loot your safety deposit boxes.
Know that the deadly covid19 vaccines, when injected into your body will lower your NATURAL IMMUNE SYSTEM by 40% bascially destroy most of your NATURAL IMMUNITY, which is located in your GUT, look it up. These gene therapy vaccines also enter your cell's nucleus and damages the DNA so your cell will not be able to repair themselves leading to fast growing Cancers to develop. Cancers you see young kids and babies whose pregnant mothers were told to vaccinate knowing a pregnant woman should never take a brain damaging vaccine that goes straight to her unborn. DO NOT TRUST YOU DOCTOR ANYMORE, THEY HAVE BEEN MADE INTO THE SALES ARM of THE PHARMA COMPANIES.
If you are a pregnant sheeple that has been fooled into taking a covid19 vaccine, expect your unborn baby to have mutations in it's DNA causing much disease and sickness before and after it comes out. These experimental vaccines will lead pregnant women to have STILLBIRTHS and possible malformed babies as the DNA is altered in a bad way.
Use lawyers to fight back the communist vaccine passports and injections that seem to be mandated but are NOT LAW.
Our president Biden is a phony president that is barely inside the White House but in front of a GREEN SCREEN. He is our Pretend president. That Harris is not even the real Harris, she is a look alike puppet for the Deep State. Just remember that Biden is partially working for the Communist Party in China and partially controlled by the Pedophile Globalist Elites inside the City of London within London.
I hope the soldiers inside the Navy, Marine and Army knows that the COVID VACCINES they are being forced into taking are very dangerous soft-kill gene therapy bio-weapons that causes infertility, micro blood clots that lead to blood clotting in the limbs, heart and brain, Erectile Dysfunction, Seizures, paralyzed face, serious Autoimmune Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS disease, Dementia in Teen & Children, Heart Attacks, Coma, Brain Strokes, Inflammation of the Heart, Paralyzed legs ending up in a wheelchair, Schizophrenia, Depression that will lead to suicides, multiple brain diseases, Blood Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma and of course DEATH.
It was warned decades ago, that when you see the FDA, CDC and Vaccine companies work together to poison populations, the doctors must decide whether the want to profit off the death of millions via vaccines or leave the medical industry in search of hospital or medical offices that do not force medical staff and patients to get the dangerous covid19 vaccines/gene therapy. YOU ARE ALL PART OF THE EXPERIMENT.
NEVER QUIT YOUR JOB UNLESS YOU HAVE TO CAUSE YOU CHOSE NOT TO BE POISONED BY THE COVID19 VACCINE, INSTEAD HAVE THEM FIRE YOU SO YOU CAN TRY TO SUE YOUR EMPLOYER OR THE SCHOOL BOARD FOR FORCED POISONING.
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