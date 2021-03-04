© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ring Doorbell: Healthy For Neighborhood Relationships? (Watch Before Buying)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • March 04, 2021
New Ring Home Indoor Flying Camera Drone, Ring Doorbell- (Not a private camera) App sends personal data to Facebook, long term implications on this business model, Is Ring Neighbors App creating a toxic environment in your neighborhood?
What do you want to see next?
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
What do you want to see next?
If you appreciate something I do and want to show support you can now Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech :)
Shares, comments, likes, and subscribes really help us out with the algorithm. Each video takes a couple hours to edit and I really appreciate it!
VIDEO CHANNELS:
Peertube: https://tube.tchncs.de/video-channels/privacy__tech_tips
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILES (LBRY): https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 Odysee/LBRY allows you to earn crypto for watching videos on things that interest you on a new uncensored platform, or start your own free channel. You can then use that LBRY currency a couple ways including promoting your own videos. An uncensored platform using a unique setup.
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVCEXzi39_YEpUQhqmEFrQ
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yourprivacytv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.