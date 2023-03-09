Create New Account
Tucker Carlson über die Kapitolstürmung (2/2)
Station25
Published 13 hours ago

Wieder zum Thema Kapitolstürmung und die Reaktion auf Tucker's Sendung. Anstatt dass die aufgedeckten Lügen zugegeben wurden, wird nun noch absurder gelogen. Auf einmal behaupten sie (bei 03:54), dass es 5 tote Polizisten am besagten 6. Januar gab...

Tucker Carlson spricht (bei 30:25) auch über den CDC-Direktor Dr. Robert Redfield, der behauptet, Dr. Anthony Fauci habe den Ursprung von COVID-19 absichtlich vertuscht...

Mit deutschen Untertiteln.

tucker carlsonfaucicapitolcovid 19redfieldluegenvideomaterial

