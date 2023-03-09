Tucker Carlson über die Kapitolstürmung (2/2)

Wieder zum Thema Kapitolstürmung und die Reaktion auf Tucker's Sendung. Anstatt dass die aufgedeckten Lügen zugegeben wurden, wird nun noch absurder gelogen. Auf einmal behaupten sie (bei 03:54), dass es 5 tote Polizisten am besagten 6. Januar gab...
Tucker Carlson spricht (bei 30:25) auch über den CDC-Direktor Dr. Robert Redfield, der behauptet, Dr. Anthony Fauci habe den Ursprung von COVID-19 absichtlich vertuscht...
Mit deutschen Untertiteln.
