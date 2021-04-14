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** DISARMING AMERICA ** - Reese – 13/Apr/2021
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70 views • April 14, 2021
** The 100 Year Plan To Disarm the American People
- The unlawful destruction of our second amendment from FDR to Joe Biden
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 13/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6075a9b66db3661f1523cece
Comments:
• You are all crazy crazy... you expect to have anything of substance from rogue government that enslaved you now 77 years lol.. i am trying to think about something you were not lied about and i cant come up with even 1! Show me a photos of earth from the moon live cam.. SHOW ME A PHOTO OF EARTH FROM "HUBBLE".. SHOW ME ANYTHING!! not cgi crap! SHOW ME LEGIT TRUTH! you are CRAZY if you educate your loved ones in public schools.. CRAZY! in 2020's it is no longer a question.. their game is now over.. It is an end game.. Lots of humanity woke up.. Too much for them to slow it down any longer.. you guys better wake up.. YOU CAN NOT GO TO HIGH ORBIT! YOU NEVER WENT INTO HIGH ORBIT.. And YES Elon is a sham.. The deep state like to work with autistic spectrum individuals.. they don’t mind to enrich them as much as their little heart desire.. But you should understand once and for all you LIVE IN A PRISON! .. Get into Antarctica find who and what you are.. and do not ever forget to eliminate and execute anyone ANYONE who ever was part of this crime against the earth and its habitant species of ALL kinds
• Greg I really respect your work. Something I learned over 20 years ago is that the word unalienable is being mis-pronounced by design for probably over 100 years. The root word is not alien but lien. You'll probably have to find an early 1800's dictionary to see it. Anyway, I'll leave it to you to look now at the difference between alien and lien. Thx for your work.
• Yes, and No, the current unrestricted warfare being financed by the WEF and carried out by the CCP has calculated for one of our greatest strengths, the second amendment. Success against this unrestricted warfare will have very little to do with firearms, and much more with simply saying and doing peaceful non-compliance. The second amendment issues are a distraction, and your firearms are a nearly meaningless safety blanket in this particular situation. Your kingdom for a firearm.
• Well amendments could be changed. But specifically the 2nd amendment is worded the way it is because it was made as a protection to the right to life. If Biden thinks he can strip the second amendment, he better realize everyone and everything will turn against him. And any such attempted changes he wants to make to the order of the universe. The founding fathers decided that rather an invoke the wrath of God, they would only even attempt to enshrine our right, by stating it would not be infringed... So as to not invoke the wrath of God for any miswording, they respected our right to life and our duty to oppose tyranny. They were specifically not trying to play God.
• From my cold dead hands !
• Fox is being attacked because not every one of their anchors is against the second amendment.
• My thought is this. I think they will find a way to BEND the rules. They wont take your right to own the gun they will take possession of all guns and make you check them out from a facility when you intend to use it. this way they can track you and have the whole stockpile to do as they please with. It will be like renting your own possession and for the safety of the EVERYONE they will keep them in this safe storage facility-armory. What are peoples thoughts on this. Do you think they can do it this way?
• The whole point of owning guns is to kill the leadership or threaten them. And foreign enemies.
• We need to stop using the word assault rifle and start using the word protection rifle. I'm actually pretty serious about that.
• no chance in hell im gona ever be a slave
• "NO amendment is absolute" What is sickening thing to hear. His WORD is law. And the brainwashed masses are in lock step with the agenda. Even Kentucky is in a very sad state right now. They call the effort to impeach our governor "radical", everyone is masked and local news is just 24/7 propaganda.
• When asked how they proposed doing this, he said: "At first, by controlling the banking system we were able to control corporation capital. Through this, we acquired total monopoly of the movie industry, the radio networks and the newly developing television media. The printing industry, newspapers, periodicals and technical journals had already fallen into our hands. The richest plum was later to come when we took over the publication of all school materials. Through these vehicles we could mold public opinion to suit our own purposes. The people are only stupid pigs that grunt and squeal the chants we give them, whether they be truth or lies."
- The unlawful destruction of our second amendment from FDR to Joe Biden
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 13/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6075a9b66db3661f1523cece
Comments:
• You are all crazy crazy... you expect to have anything of substance from rogue government that enslaved you now 77 years lol.. i am trying to think about something you were not lied about and i cant come up with even 1! Show me a photos of earth from the moon live cam.. SHOW ME A PHOTO OF EARTH FROM "HUBBLE".. SHOW ME ANYTHING!! not cgi crap! SHOW ME LEGIT TRUTH! you are CRAZY if you educate your loved ones in public schools.. CRAZY! in 2020's it is no longer a question.. their game is now over.. It is an end game.. Lots of humanity woke up.. Too much for them to slow it down any longer.. you guys better wake up.. YOU CAN NOT GO TO HIGH ORBIT! YOU NEVER WENT INTO HIGH ORBIT.. And YES Elon is a sham.. The deep state like to work with autistic spectrum individuals.. they don’t mind to enrich them as much as their little heart desire.. But you should understand once and for all you LIVE IN A PRISON! .. Get into Antarctica find who and what you are.. and do not ever forget to eliminate and execute anyone ANYONE who ever was part of this crime against the earth and its habitant species of ALL kinds
• Greg I really respect your work. Something I learned over 20 years ago is that the word unalienable is being mis-pronounced by design for probably over 100 years. The root word is not alien but lien. You'll probably have to find an early 1800's dictionary to see it. Anyway, I'll leave it to you to look now at the difference between alien and lien. Thx for your work.
• Yes, and No, the current unrestricted warfare being financed by the WEF and carried out by the CCP has calculated for one of our greatest strengths, the second amendment. Success against this unrestricted warfare will have very little to do with firearms, and much more with simply saying and doing peaceful non-compliance. The second amendment issues are a distraction, and your firearms are a nearly meaningless safety blanket in this particular situation. Your kingdom for a firearm.
• Well amendments could be changed. But specifically the 2nd amendment is worded the way it is because it was made as a protection to the right to life. If Biden thinks he can strip the second amendment, he better realize everyone and everything will turn against him. And any such attempted changes he wants to make to the order of the universe. The founding fathers decided that rather an invoke the wrath of God, they would only even attempt to enshrine our right, by stating it would not be infringed... So as to not invoke the wrath of God for any miswording, they respected our right to life and our duty to oppose tyranny. They were specifically not trying to play God.
• From my cold dead hands !
• Fox is being attacked because not every one of their anchors is against the second amendment.
• My thought is this. I think they will find a way to BEND the rules. They wont take your right to own the gun they will take possession of all guns and make you check them out from a facility when you intend to use it. this way they can track you and have the whole stockpile to do as they please with. It will be like renting your own possession and for the safety of the EVERYONE they will keep them in this safe storage facility-armory. What are peoples thoughts on this. Do you think they can do it this way?
• The whole point of owning guns is to kill the leadership or threaten them. And foreign enemies.
• We need to stop using the word assault rifle and start using the word protection rifle. I'm actually pretty serious about that.
• no chance in hell im gona ever be a slave
• "NO amendment is absolute" What is sickening thing to hear. His WORD is law. And the brainwashed masses are in lock step with the agenda. Even Kentucky is in a very sad state right now. They call the effort to impeach our governor "radical", everyone is masked and local news is just 24/7 propaganda.
• When asked how they proposed doing this, he said: "At first, by controlling the banking system we were able to control corporation capital. Through this, we acquired total monopoly of the movie industry, the radio networks and the newly developing television media. The printing industry, newspapers, periodicals and technical journals had already fallen into our hands. The richest plum was later to come when we took over the publication of all school materials. Through these vehicles we could mold public opinion to suit our own purposes. The people are only stupid pigs that grunt and squeal the chants we give them, whether they be truth or lies."
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