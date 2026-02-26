BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
AI, DATA CENTERS, AND INFORMATION OVERLOAD | 2-26-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
13 views • 3 days ago

Show #2609


Show Notes:


Psalm 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%202&version=KJV

'Heathen': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/heathen

'Derision': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/derision

John 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john%203&version=KJV

Data Centers: https://www.datacentermap.com/usa/

Coach Dave ChatGPT graphic: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_20260226_074053_01.jpg

Psalm 11:3 graphic: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/IMG_20260226_074046_01.jpg

What is a data center? https://www.google.com/search?q=what+is+a+data+center&sxsrf=ANbL-n637EOm7E_q_9CV7jPqrTXJaP4v5g%3A1772108186850

Mark Trump article on water: https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/why-liquid-cooling-systems-threaten-data-center-security-water-supply

Coach on Stephen Colbert: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=244015229934321



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
