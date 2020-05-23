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Birds And Bees and 5G - End of Humanity and Life On Earth?
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57 views • May 23, 2020
Brian really needs to learn to speak at a more normal speed or the video host needs to have the variable speed control like youtube does.
We're all screwed if 5G turns out to be bad for life...unless you are the mighty cockroach. those buggers will probably live thru a nuclear apocolypse.
Brian Wilson breaks down the deadly side effects of 5G's electromagnetic radiation on birds, bees, and, ultimately, humankind.
We're all screwed if 5G turns out to be bad for life...unless you are the mighty cockroach. those buggers will probably live thru a nuclear apocolypse.
Brian Wilson breaks down the deadly side effects of 5G's electromagnetic radiation on birds, bees, and, ultimately, humankind.
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