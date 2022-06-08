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BREAKING: Dems Scramble to Hide Death of Former Clinton Advisor While Launching MORE Jan 6 Propaganda as Americans AWAKEN to NWO Takeover Ahead of Midterms – FULL SHOW 6/7/22
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361 views • June 08, 2022
The same Democrats who lied about Russian collusion are now lying about the Jan 6 protests and America is NOT buying it! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show that’s loaded with breaking news the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in NOW!
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