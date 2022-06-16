FULL SHOW: Breaking: Quadruple-Vaxxed Anthony Fauci Has Covid

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After telling the world how safe and effective the covid vaccine was and promising it will protect you from getting covid, Anthony Fauci tests positive for covid after 4 vaccines. The continued coverage of the vaccine side effects includes what's being found inside the bodies of those being vaccinated as they get ready to inject all the children with what is being called the ‘clot shot’. Special guests Mark & Terri Stemann join to tell the horrific tale of how their children were kidnapped from them by the government. Michael Cargill is in studio to discuss the latest moves by politicians to infringe on our Second Amendment rights. Owen Shroyer covers the latest catastrophes at the hands of the Biden Administration.