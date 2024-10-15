Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 15, 2024 – Vote like your ETERNAL SOUL depends on it!

- Germany blocks weapons shipments to Israel to protest genocide

- How voting impacts your eternal soul

- Moral choice, elections and implications for society

- Trump, RFK Jr., Kamala, Biden, Walz, Vance and all the rest are Zionists

- Personal integrity and preparedness for uncertain times

- Interview with Alix Mayer on self-replicating vaccines

- Sermon #78 - Isaiah Ch 1 - God calls out the FAKE Christians and Jews who practice church rituals but remain wicked and evil







