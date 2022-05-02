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Getting Out of the Control System: Understanding It, Leaving It, Fixing It w/ Roger Sayles (3of3)
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Sarah Westall

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Roger Sayles, Author, Radio Host & Teacher, joins the program to share his years of knowledge about the human condition in 2022. The first lesson you must learn, before you can fix your situation, is to first know what your situation actual is. He believes we have agreed (with a fraudulent method) to our own slavery and ongoing servitude. This is why we pay taxes that do not go to serve the people, but the interests of a very few who have gamed the system. This is not a metaphor, you have literally agreed to servitude, a serf existence, and he can prove it to you. Then you can change it and reclaim your freedom, if you choose. You can learn more about Roger Sayles, buy his book, watch his radio show, read his blogs, and download freedom documents at https://sovereigntoserf.com/

Direct link to purchase Roger Sayle's book "From Sovereign to Serf": https://app.thebookpatch.com/BookStoreResults?search=sovereign%20to%20serf&;ddl=any

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MUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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healthgovernmentwhotaxesslaverysovereigntytreatysarah westallcontrol systemroger saylesgetting outunderstanding itleaving itfixing it
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