Is the NPR Defunding a Free Speech Scam that Primes UBI / Social Credit Trackers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End of Days in the News
Is the NPR / PBS free speech lawsuit against Trump Executive Order to stop funding lefty news a shame lawsuit that will prime UBI and social trackers? Balance of power has shifted with the Russian Bomber drone attack. Is this all theater to bring on WW3 and the ten kings of the Book of Revelation? We cover the Ai beast system at length including singularity has been reached, future of X, ChatGPT Moloch Logo, Ai can’t be shut down (psyop), and Palantir gets a major contract to consolidate records. Sorry, the Right is bringing on Klaus’s Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Egov / Ai little god is moving fast.