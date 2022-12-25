https://gnews.org/articles/622471
Summary：12/24/2022 Gordon Chang on US relations with China: CCP China is not a legitimate state. It is committing genocide crimes; it deliberately spread COVID-19 beyond its borders killing 6.7 million people outside of China; and it is using TikTok to undermine and even overthrow the US government.
