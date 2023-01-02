https://gnews.org/articles/648561
Summary：【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】1/1/2023 The CCP used hackers and its BGY scheme to pull the positions of the song “Papa” on the music charts from No. 1 down to below No.100 through data tampering, which stunned the entire world
