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Decentralize.TV - Episode 128 – July 21, 2026 - Andy Schectman on Gold, Silver and China’s Challenge to Dollar Dominance
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- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Discussion on Gold and Silver Prices (2:24)

- China's Role in Gold and Silver Pricing (6:20)

- Central Bank Buying and Market Manipulation (11:36)

- Gold-Backed Treasuries and Tether (19:30)

- Impact of AI and Manufacturing on Gold (23:36)

- Silver Market Dynamics (31:31)

- Breaking News: AI Cooperation Agreement (42:45)

- Long-Term Industrial Demand for Silver (49:54)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (54:55)



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