Hang on! Now if you wear a mask you're probably a CRIMINAL | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. That is what New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said in the last three months. In December he asked New Yorkers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid but now he says that you should take it off to prevent the spread of crime. Does the science say that taking a mask off prevents Covid if you put it back on? Didn't see this one coming did you?
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.