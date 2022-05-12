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EPISODE#43 Multi-Dimensions - Avatars - Who’s Among Us - Tales from the Ship with Andy Moreno
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66 views • May 12, 2022
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In a show that reaches beyond the normal of the AlphaWarrior content, Alpha has a conversation Andy Moreno (144 Club) to discuss Alphas Starseed Revelations and more. There’s a universal history to Alpha, Andy and maybe even you. Tune in tonight to catch a Premiere show of many more to come with Andy Moreno as we get insight to is watching us, protecting us, among us and who wants to destroy us. Learn about the forbidden talk of Universal Consent. This is sure to leave you eyes wide and jaw open.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
[email protected]
https://www.144klub.org
https://t.me/+tY5qbO1erXw0NGM5
https://www.facebook.com/groups/527038134391224/?ref=share
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
In a show that reaches beyond the normal of the AlphaWarrior content, Alpha has a conversation Andy Moreno (144 Club) to discuss Alphas Starseed Revelations and more. There’s a universal history to Alpha, Andy and maybe even you. Tune in tonight to catch a Premiere show of many more to come with Andy Moreno as we get insight to is watching us, protecting us, among us and who wants to destroy us. Learn about the forbidden talk of Universal Consent. This is sure to leave you eyes wide and jaw open.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
[email protected]
https://www.144klub.org
https://t.me/+tY5qbO1erXw0NGM5
https://www.facebook.com/groups/527038134391224/?ref=share
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior Patrick Bergy General James Jones John Brennan IIA ShadowNet ShadowGate
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