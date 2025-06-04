'As we can see, there are no 20,000 supposedly abducted children — as the Kiev regime previously claimed' — Zakharova

The MFA spokeswoman called it 'a lie on the level of Bucha'

Adding more from Maria Z:

Russian FM spox roasts UN over FAKE NEWS & HYPOCRISY 🇺🇳🤥

Elon Musk is calling to “Defund the UN” – he’s hit the nail on the head with that one, says Russian FM spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

🔸 The US owes the UN over $3 billion – yet still dips into its classic playbook of “rules for thee, not for me.”

🔸 The UN plays along while US companies get juicy $360 million contracts and rake in $2 billion yearly, per published data alone, Zakharova noted.

🔸 The UN Secretariat’s brilliant strategy: Instead of demanding overdue cash, they just invent new budget cuts.

🔸 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accused digital platforms of disinformation earlier this month – prompting Elon’s tweet “Defund the UN.”

🔍 REALITY CHECK: The Secretariat is a top-tier FAKE NEWS factory

🔹 Bucha hoax: Fabricated with the finesse of a bad soap opera script.

🔹 Alleged kidnapped children and violence against Ukrainian women – Russian FM Sergey Lavrov has been asking for evidence for three years, but is still ignored by UN “fact-checkers.”