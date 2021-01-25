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BIDEN JUST GAVE OUR ENEMIES ACCESS TO THE POWER GRID!
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8414 views • January 25, 2021
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BIDEN JUST GAVE OUR ENEMIES ACCESS TO THE POWER GRID! [and much more...]
On today’s broadcast: Unacceptable Executive Orders!
And so it begins…with the flood of Executive Orders flying off Joe Biden’s desk it’s easy to miss the important ones they are trying to hide. Let’s take for example America’s power grid, you know, only one of the most important elements of our day to day lives and a part critical to our nation security. It should be the thing you look to protect the most right?! Well, not in Joe’s world…he just welcomed an unthinkable enemy to again access our most critical infrastructure!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
BIDEN JUST GAVE OUR ENEMIES ACCESS TO THE POWER GRID! [and much more...]
On today’s broadcast: Unacceptable Executive Orders!
And so it begins…with the flood of Executive Orders flying off Joe Biden’s desk it’s easy to miss the important ones they are trying to hide. Let’s take for example America’s power grid, you know, only one of the most important elements of our day to day lives and a part critical to our nation security. It should be the thing you look to protect the most right?! Well, not in Joe’s world…he just welcomed an unthinkable enemy to again access our most critical infrastructure!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
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