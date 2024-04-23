I spoke to a client late last night. The Canadian Revenue Agency is threatening people left right and center and they are coming at people from every single angle they possibly can.
Please follow these very simple instructions:
1. Don't panic
2. Don't write them any checks and don't pay them any money
3. Do not under any circumstances give them a phone call. They are fishing for information. Damn them for that.
4. Contact me immediately.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.