I spoke to a client late last night. The Canadian Revenue Agency is threatening people left right and center and they are coming at people from every single angle they possibly can.





Please follow these very simple instructions:

1. Don't panic

2. Don't write them any checks and don't pay them any money

3. Do not under any circumstances give them a phone call. They are fishing for information. Damn them for that.

4. Contact me immediately.





www.kevinjjohnston.ca