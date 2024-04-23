Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CANADIAN REVENUE AGENCY IS THREATENING PEOPLE
channel image
KevinJJohnston
274 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
89 views
Published Tuesday

I spoke to a client late last night. The Canadian Revenue Agency is threatening people left right and center and they are coming at people from every single angle they possibly can.


Please follow these very simple instructions:

1. Don't panic

2. Don't write them any checks and don't pay them any money

3. Do not under any circumstances give them a phone call. They are fishing for information. Damn them for that.

4. Contact me immediately.


www.kevinjjohnston.ca

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket