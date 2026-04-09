Bright Videos News, Apr 9, 2026 - Israel Sabotages Ceasefire and Threatens Billions of Human Beings with Violence and Death

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- Israel's Bombing and Trump's Unpredictability (0:12)
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- The Mad Max Scenario and Global Energy Supply Chains (5:22)
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