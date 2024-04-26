Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greg Kelly: Trump reacts to Dems desire to jail him, strip Secret Service:
channel image
GalacticStorm
2244 Subscribers
Shop now
56 views
Published Friday

Trump reacts to Dems desire to jail him, strip Secret Service:  'THEY WANT YOU DEAD': As Democrats' political dreams include jailing Trump, and if one legislative plan succeeds, stripping Trump of his Secret Service protection, Greg Kelly asked the 45th President for his thoughts on the matter.

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket