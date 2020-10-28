© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In This Together" Sung by The Harlequin Rock Choir of Spain original version by Ellie Goulding for the "Our Planet" series
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • October 28, 2020
This was one of 5 songs we planned to do this year and we have four more already finished now.
If you can help support our choir it would always be appreciated as we always are looking for new members, so anyone who would like to be part of our choir can contact [email protected] or go to our facebook page (harlequin rock choir) for more information.
We have helped to raise approaching 30000 Euros now since we first started in 2011 but as you will know this fund raising has stopped this year and the charities we support need help more than ever. If anyone would like to donate a Euro or two to any of our local charities like Mabs, Age concern, FAST, Forget me not, or any of the animal charities this would make all the work we put into creating these songs this year worthwhile.
We are eager and stronger than ever to overcome this challenge for everyone we support and with our publics appreciation of the work we do moving forward, once we are able to return to performing we hope you will come and see us to help support our local charities that do so much to help our community.
If you can help support our choir it would always be appreciated as we always are looking for new members, so anyone who would like to be part of our choir can contact [email protected] or go to our facebook page (harlequin rock choir) for more information.
We have helped to raise approaching 30000 Euros now since we first started in 2011 but as you will know this fund raising has stopped this year and the charities we support need help more than ever. If anyone would like to donate a Euro or two to any of our local charities like Mabs, Age concern, FAST, Forget me not, or any of the animal charities this would make all the work we put into creating these songs this year worthwhile.
We are eager and stronger than ever to overcome this challenge for everyone we support and with our publics appreciation of the work we do moving forward, once we are able to return to performing we hope you will come and see us to help support our local charities that do so much to help our community.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.