THE DEBT CEILING IS A RACKET 🤑 REMOVE DERIVATIVES FROM THE MONETARY SUPPLY BEFORE DEFAULT

VfB did payroll...and not once, did anyone miss a check because of my misaction or lack of; I believe that Janet Yellen just announced that yore SS checks will be MIA unless We The People allow their lame ass Casino retread to continue:





US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discusses the need for Congress to act and raise the US debt ceiling, the strength of the US banking system, and her future at the Treasury. She speaks with Annmarie Hordern on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reinforced her warning to Congress that it has only a little time left to address the debt ceiling before the nation defaults on its obligations.





It is “highly likely” that the agency will not be able to pay all of its bills in full and on time as soon as June 1, Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday.





“With an additional week of information now available, I am writing to note that we estimate that it is highly likely that Treasury will no longer be able to satisfy all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to raise or suspend the debt limit by early June, and potentially as early as June 1,” she wrote.





Obligation, you say?





What obligation?!?





You nitwits performed a three card monty and thought no one could discern that





Oop





Yellen stated that the current G7 meeting is influenced by concerns from Washington. The negotiations on the US debt ceiling and the turbulence in the banking industry still exist. She emphasized the need to address the debt ceiling issue, otherwise it will cause significant damage to the US economy and financial markets. Yellen also mentioned that the US banking system is generally well-capitalized, but the earnings of some regional banks are under pressure. In addition, she expressed concerns about China's trade and investment and plans to visit Beijing at an appropriate time. Regarding whether to continue serving in the Treasury Department, Yellen stated that she has not considered it at present and hopes to continue to complete the important agenda of the Treasury Department until the end of her term."









What she's trying to say without saying is " look, our plan is to deliberately tank the economy to close down smaller banks so the big ones can buy them up. Once that's done, we can implement our centralized digital currency so we can monitor EVERYTHING you spend your money on. Not only will we monitor it, we will have the control of what you can and cannot buy".