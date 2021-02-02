© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The DNA sequence for Covid-19 Matches the DNA sequence of Homosapien Chromosome ID: NC , 00008.11
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
378 views • February 02, 2021
Please Review immediately. Pause where needed. Please get this out to mask wearers immediately. Especially those doing it in front of children. This collective child tramayizing must stop. It's time this satanic ritualistic Masquerade ended y'all. And this ends It all Dead in its tracks. Do it Momma's . Let us all hear y'all roar! Do it #foC - #forourChildren y'all. Help get this Intel out and about. From everyone's lips to everyone's ears please.
https://lbry.tv/@MaxMaximus:b/The-covid-19-DNA-sequence-is-the-same-as-the-human-Genome-sequence-number-8:e /
This is irrefutable undeniable Beyond the shadow of a doubt prima facie evidence of there being no so called covid-19 Coronavirus being Tested for y'all. What's being sequenced by the Polymerase Chain Reaction~Kary Mullis' PCR~DNA-RNA Patented replicating - manufacturing technique? Now being used as the covid-19 - Coronary Test. IT's sequencing Homosapien Chromosome GRCH38.p12 Primary assembly sequence ID: NC , 00008.11.
That is us. We are the virus they're looking for y'all looking for y'all .
Thanks in advance
Hugs y'all
Chris aka Max
https://lbry.tv/@MaxMaximus:b/The-covid-19-DNA-sequence-is-the-same-as-the-human-Genome-sequence-number-8:e /
This is irrefutable undeniable Beyond the shadow of a doubt prima facie evidence of there being no so called covid-19 Coronavirus being Tested for y'all. What's being sequenced by the Polymerase Chain Reaction~Kary Mullis' PCR~DNA-RNA Patented replicating - manufacturing technique? Now being used as the covid-19 - Coronary Test. IT's sequencing Homosapien Chromosome GRCH38.p12 Primary assembly sequence ID: NC , 00008.11.
That is us. We are the virus they're looking for y'all looking for y'all .
Thanks in advance
Hugs y'all
Chris aka Max
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.