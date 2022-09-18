Create New Account
We are All Born in a Sea of Darkness and Now the Commies are Coming
Evilkind®
Published 2 months ago |

WeChat has banned the word "Christ". China is rewriting the Bible. Russia is going full savage. The commies are coming.

#wechat #democracyatwork #richardwolff #worldwar3 #China #communism #America #trending #news #commentary #lucifer #censorship #marxism #lenninsim #dictatorships #americancommunism

chinaww3world war 3richard wolfftaiwanwechatmass surveillancesatanic panicwilliam guy carrcoming warrussia ukrainedemocracy at workcommunist subversion or americanluciferian conspiracy

