© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #403
1. 8:36 Joker Movie Sequel is not doing well
2. 17:32 Democrats (Hillary Clinton) now openly calling for the repeal of Section 230
3. 49:54 Caitlin Clark leaving WNBA
4. 1:25:40 Jessica Yaniv is back! Files a complaint with BCHRC and they’re following through on it (Filed in 2021)
5. 1:43:09 Line in the Sand by James O’Keefe released, revelations are shocking about the situation on the border
6. 2:04:23 Kamala Harris appears to be melting down as constant mistakes now have Trump leading in all swing states but Wisconsin
7. 2:23:40 Sweet Baby Scrubs its website hiding its clients from public view
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts