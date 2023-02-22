Create New Account
Love and Brotherhood in Combat | Sean Parnell Battleground
Published a day ago
When speaking with Jocko Willink on Jocko Podcast, Sean discussed the experiences of soldiers returning from war and what he observed as the contrast between the maturity and life experiences they gain in combat and their chronological age. Sean emphasized that what makes the American military the best in the world is not just advanced technology, but the love and brotherhood shared among soldiers, driving them to accomplish extraordinary things on the battlefield.


Source:

https://rumble.com/v29wi5s-love-and-brotherhood-in-combat.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5

Keywords
sean parnelljocko willinkbattleground podcastarmy special forces

