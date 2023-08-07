Bits and Pieces this Week

Sheep Run Across the Field
Butterfly in the Field
Butterfly Hatches in the Outdoor Bath
Container dehumidifier
Broke the seal on my favorite Water Bottle
Reinforce weak shelf
Finish closing in the Insulation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.