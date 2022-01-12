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Hate Your Family!?
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40 views • January 12, 2022
Why would Jesus tell us to hate our families? It's right there in the bible, in the four gospels. It wasn't added by the illuminati. Jesus said it for a good reason. It's because our families time and time again get in the way of following God and whenever that happens we need to put God first so much so that it looks like we hate our families.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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