MESSAGE FROM DUTCHSINSE
Rick Langley
864 Subscribers
216 views
Published 15 hours ago

FROM DUTCH....I've been blocked from commenting on youtube fully (greyed out not allowed to comment or reply to anyone), on all accounts and sub accounts. Browser and computer don't matter, even blocked on the youtube app too. This is very serious. So it would appear something big is going down (about to go down). Just letting you know.

Keywords
message from dutchsinsesomething big is going downmajor earthquake perhaps

