Omaha Mayor Jean Hot Turd State of the City Address May 20, 2024 at The Omaha Clown Council Chamber
Mayor Hotturd, the psycho bird-brain loon, annoys everyone with her yearly lies about "The city across the river from Council Bluffs", Omaha Nebraska. #omaha #nebraska #mayorstothert #jeanstothert #stateofthecity #citycouncil #speech #lies #crazy #birdbrain #loon #mayor #mayorhotturd #hot #turd #hotturd #clowncouncil #omahachamber #omahanebraska #nebraskaomaha #visitomaha #wedontcoast #gbr

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news

