Horrifying Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out Russian “Terrifying” Terminator Tanks

In a fierce clash near the town of Sievierodonetsk on August 15, 2023, Ukrainian forces managed to obliterate at least 12 of Russia's BMPT-72 "Terminator 2" vehicles. Ukraine released a video on Saturday that it says shows a Russian tank-supporting vehicle (BMPT) being destroyed in a drone strike.





The BMPT-72 is a heavily armed and armored vehicle designed to protect Russian tanks from enemy infantry and anti-tank weapons in urban areas. It is based on the chassis of the T-72 main battle tank but equipped with four 130 mm Ataka-T guided missile launchers, two 30 mm 2A42 autocannons, two 30 mm grenade launchers, and one 7.62 mm machine gun.





The vehicle has a crew of five and can withstand hits from rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.





