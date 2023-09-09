Horrifying Moment! How Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out Russian “Terrifying” Terminator Tanks

US Military News
Sep 8, 2023
In a fierce clash near the town of Sievierodonetsk on August 15, 2023, Ukrainian forces managed to obliterate at least 12 of Russia's BMPT-72 "Terminator 2" vehicles. Ukraine released a video on Saturday that it says shows a Russian tank-supporting vehicle (BMPT) being destroyed in a drone strike.
The BMPT-72 is a heavily armed and armored vehicle designed to protect Russian tanks from enemy infantry and anti-tank weapons in urban areas. It is based on the chassis of the T-72 main battle tank but equipped with four 130 mm Ataka-T guided missile launchers, two 30 mm 2A42 autocannons, two 30 mm grenade launchers, and one 7.62 mm machine gun. The vehicle has a crew of five and can withstand hits from rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.
