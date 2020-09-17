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Boulevard Brewing Co Hibiscus Gose 4.25/5
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9 views • September 17, 2020
A nice solid gose from the Brewmeister at Boulevard Brewing Co. I was looking forward to this one. We've had a horrible summer brew season. It was all Shandys and Radlers without much from the Pils, Lagers and Goses/Sours that I favor in the heat. The ABV is 4.2 the IBUs are 11 and the SRM is 14. Not much on the nose, some light sweetness but not much else. On the initial hit she is tart, mouth puckering so , medium and filling thru the middle. On the finish you get a slight malt, dry and astringent , clean and delicious. This is a tasty beverage my friends.
Thx for coming by and watching,
E.
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Thx for coming by and watching,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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