Mixed States of Dementia

This is a lengthy video due to the complexity of the topic. I use humor to break it up where possible, and my "captive audience" is heard contributing, too. I have two civil war soldiers that patrol my house to this day. I heard one of them say something on one of the slides. I have learned not to re-record because then they try to talk over me even more. If you can make out what he says, let me know. I like to know what they add to the presentation. Sometimes they ask a question. Sometimes they say something funny.



If you are wondering how I know about them, I have Ring surveillance on my house and every 30 minutes one of them circles it. This has been going on since I bought this place 15 years ago, when it was built. The Columbus Guard militia had a unit in this area in the Civil War. Apparently, these guys were in it. They are still in uniform. It is kind of interesting, but sad that they are "trapped here."