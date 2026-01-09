U.S. BRINGS VACCINE POLICY IN LINE WITH PEER NATIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a historic move, the CDC revised the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule this week after a comprehensive review removed several vaccines from routine use—bringing the United States closer to alignment with other developed nations, including Denmark. The revision follows an assessment requested by President Donald Trump in December of 2025, in which HHS reviewed vaccination schedules across 20 peer developed countries. That review found the U.S. to be a global outlier, recommending vaccines for more diseases—and a higher total number of doses—than any comparable nation. Del breaks down what changed, what remains on the schedule, and how federal officials say the shift is intended to improve transparency and strengthen informed consent.