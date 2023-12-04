Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 4, 2023 - Worldwide Vaccine Holocaust CONFIRMED as wave of studies reveal devastating rise in All-Cause Mortality (ACM)

- Vaccine dangers, gold spikes, and crypto investments. (0:00)

- COVID vaccine impact on fertility and mortality rates. (11:15)

- Attacks on commercial ships in Red Sea and Israel's bombing of Gaza. (19:44)

- Gold prices, war, and global economics. (24:19)

- AI, censorship, and cognitive cleansing. (30:13)

- Censorship, AI, and depopulation agendas. (43:29)

- AI, vaccines, and truth. (58:26)

- AI, exorcising demons, and saving humanity. (1:04:05)

- Israel's role in global elites' one world government plans. (1:12:42)

- Israel-Hamas conflict and alleged war crimes. (1:21:02)

- True Israel and its connection to Christ. (1:38:09)

- The nature of God and the Christian faith. (1:44:29)

- Deception and manipulation in politics and religion. (1:55:44)

- Artificially incited violence and promoting peace. (2:01:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





