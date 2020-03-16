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Robert Hyde's Cancer Survivor Story | How to Support A Cancer Fighter
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219 views • March 16, 2020
Robert Hyde has faithfully supported his wife, Susan Smith, over the last 6 years in her journey to beating her cancer and keeping it away. Robert is the pinnacle of how your loved ones can and should support one during their cancer journey. He didn't press. He didn't shy away. He dove in deep and made all of the lifestyle changes with Susan, so she didn't have to go through it alone.
They cut the carbs and sugar together. They lost the weight together. He carefully watched over her while she went through 2 months of cannabis therapy. When loved ones brought over their negative energy, Robert stayed strong for her and kindly declined their presence so that she could heal in a positive environment. 6 years later, she's healthy and happy.
Watch the full video to see Robert's full perspective.
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Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/cancer-survivor-story
They cut the carbs and sugar together. They lost the weight together. He carefully watched over her while she went through 2 months of cannabis therapy. When loved ones brought over their negative energy, Robert stayed strong for her and kindly declined their presence so that she could heal in a positive environment. 6 years later, she's healthy and happy.
Watch the full video to see Robert's full perspective.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: http://bit.ly/cancer-survivor-story
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