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Robert Hyde's Cancer Survivor Story | How to Support A Cancer Fighter
The Truth About Cancer
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219 views • March 16, 2020
Robert Hyde has faithfully supported his wife, Susan Smith, over the last 6 years in her journey to beating her cancer and keeping it away. Robert is the pinnacle of how your loved ones can and should support one during their cancer journey. He didn't press. He didn't shy away. He dove in deep and made all of the lifestyle changes with Susan, so she didn't have to go through it alone.

They cut the carbs and sugar together. They lost the weight together. He carefully watched over her while she went through 2 months of cannabis therapy. When loved ones brought over their negative energy, Robert stayed strong for her and kindly declined their presence so that she could heal in a positive environment. 6 years later, she's healthy and happy.

Watch the full video to see Robert's full perspective.
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