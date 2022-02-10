BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hero’s Journey From Darkness to Light
TruthTalkWithSteve
TruthTalkWithSteveCheckmark Icon
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • February 10, 2022
Richard Kaufman "The Comeback Coach" is a Veteran who has personally come back from drug addiction, alcoholism, homelessness, ptsd, blindness. and the plan to commit suicide.

NOW he's a public speaker, #1 Amazon best selling Author and Top Rated Podcaster with some of the biggest names on his show.

He talks to Vetprenuers, First Responders, Entrepreneurs, Athletes, Authors, Doctors, Millionaires, Actors and High Achievers. His podcast Vertical Momentum is the #1 Veteran and resilience podcast on iTunes.

If you are ready to take your life and your business to the next level keep listening and follow these amazing people.Remember VERTICAL MOMENTUM the only way to go is UP

Please subscribe to Truth Talk with Steve on Rumble and write a 5 Star review on Apple podcast here if you enjoy the show: https://apple.co/3GHqzTb


𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝:
https://www.richardkaufman.net/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-k...
https://www.facebook.com/KAUFDADDY

Grab Richard's book, Hero's Journey from Darkness to Light here: https://www.heroesjourneybook.com/ord...

Connect with Steve:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictme...
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
[email protected]
Keywords
freedompodcastsolarpatriotmy pillowclay clarkcharlie wardscott mckaypatriot street fighterstew peterssave the kidsmy patriot supplysteve clowardtruthtalkwithstevelife after addiction and indictmentadvanced home prostruth talk with stevethe melk show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy