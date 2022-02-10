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NOW he's a public speaker, #1 Amazon best selling Author and Top Rated Podcaster with some of the biggest names on his show.
He talks to Vetprenuers, First Responders, Entrepreneurs, Athletes, Authors, Doctors, Millionaires, Actors and High Achievers. His podcast Vertical Momentum is the #1 Veteran and resilience podcast on iTunes.
If you are ready to take your life and your business to the next level keep listening and follow these amazing people.Remember VERTICAL MOMENTUM the only way to go is UP
Please subscribe to Truth Talk with Steve on Rumble and write a 5 Star review on Apple podcast here if you enjoy the show: https://apple.co/3GHqzTb
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝:
https://www.richardkaufman.net/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/richard-k...
https://www.facebook.com/KAUFDADDY
Grab Richard's book, Hero's Journey from Darkness to Light here: https://www.heroesjourneybook.com/ord...
Connect with Steve:
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictme...
https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
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