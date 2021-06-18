White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0986 - Jade Moore - Report on halting of death penalty

Woods raped Venus, before stabbing her 5 times in the torso and once in the neck, and splitting her scalp with a baseball bat. He beat and raped Jade, then forced her to help him search the home for valuables. When Telisha arrived 2 hours later, she was attacked as well. Woods tied her up, raped her, and beat her with a baseball bat. He ordered Jade to slit Telisha’s throat and, when she refused, he hit her with a baseball bat. Telisha and Venus were found next to each other on a bed, their hands bound with shoelaces behind their backs. Telisha was brain dead, but Jade survived, only to have a blood clot dislodge from her brain later that night and render her brain dead.