Finding Free Thought - Shock & Awe Lawfare with Ryan Heath

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Simon Esler

Dec 21, 2022

This episode features Ryan Heath and the lawfare he is waging against the woke hoard through The Gavel Project. If you want an example of someone standing up against the madness, check out this interview! Bio: Ryan Heath is the President and CEO of The Gavel Project, an Anti-Woke non-profit (501(c)(3)) legal organization that exists to protect the freedoms of Americans, especially women and children. Ryan is a Civil Rights Activist and an Arizona Attorney but—more importantly—he is a father of two young girls. Since the organization’s inception in October of 2021, Ryan has tirelessly fought corrupt institutions and the individuals running them with strategic civil and legal activism. About a year ago, Ryan’s family liquidated multiple assets (including one of two family vehicles) so he could fly around California leading children and their parents in Rosa Parks style civil disobedience related to mask mandates. On one occasion (March 2, 2022), multiple schools within Natomas Unified School District capitulated, on the spot, when Ryan threatened to sue the Principals, Teachers, School Board Trustees and Administrators—all personally—for violating the constitutional rights of the protesting students. Those that protested were permitted to return to class without masks and, despite Governor Newsom’s arbitrary “mandate” remaining in place until March 14, 2022, these students did not adorn masks again. Although it was rewarding leading successful protests, the ultimate objective was always to create optimal circumstances for litigation—in the same way that Rosa Parks did when she took a seat for freedom in 1955. Accordingly, The Gavel Project is funding multiple lawsuits across the United States related to COVID-19 mandate abuses, the first lawsuit was filed against Coronado Unified School District (in San Diego) in late August of 2022. Thecomplaint (available on The Gavel Project’s website under the “work product” tab) names more than 20 individuals because, as Ryan has been saying for well over a year, the BS ends when we hit the tyrants where it hurts, in their pocketbooks. Apart from the pandemic, our children have been bombarded with woke ideological foolishness such as CRT and gender ideology. To eradicate this nonsense, The Gavel Project is funding multiple lawsuits across the United States against the woke ideologues responsible for harming vulnerable individuals in the name of leftist dogmatism. Ryan is a constitutional expert and talented legal strategist. During his third year at Regent Law, he was one of sixteen students selected by Regent’s Dean to attend a class on constitutional interpretation taught by Justice Samuel Alito of the United States Supreme Court. At Regent, he was elected Class President for the Student Bar Association. Upon graduating in May of 2020, he received the “Community Changer Award,” recognizing his commitment to excellence and integrity as demonstrated by community involvement. Before launching The Gavel Project, in his spare time, Ryan forced Phoenix Children’s Hospital (which does more than $500 million in annual revenues) to grant his sister an exemption from their vaccine mandate—by threatening to sue all their board members, personally. Due to high demand, Ryan started his own firm, Heath Law, PLLC, in November of 2022. As a private practitioner, Ryan is blessed to work on a handful of high profile cases—including his most current work challenging the results of the November 2022 Arizona election. www.thegavelproject.com https://thegavelproject.substack.com/ /// Check out the trailer for my new series Super Organism here: https://youtu.be/ggpeeQDYtmg Watch the series here: www.dauntlessdialogue.com /// *** This Podcast is funded by you! Please hit up https://www.simonesler.com and https://msha.ke/amandaodonovan to support our work through purchases from our Free Thought Shop, joining Team Free Thought on Locals, by donation, grabbing some essential oils or to purchase Human Design guidance with Amanda. Also subscribe to this podcast here: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/... https://www.podbean.com/user-OY6W0wua... https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt... https://rumble.com/c/c-1638863Show less



