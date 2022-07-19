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Dr. Dave Martin | Is There a Practical Plan Forward? | The Great Reset Versus The Great ReAwakening - - July 14, 2022ReAwaken America Tour Documentary:
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Dr. Dave Martin | Is There a Practical Plan Forward? | The Great Reset Versus The Great ReAwakening
Dr Dave Martin, Is There a Practical Plan Forward, The Great Reset Versus The Great ReAwakening, July 14 2022.