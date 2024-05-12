Freedomofspeech1111

Ernesto Olguin

12/05/2024

I just put together a new song today called lay the truth on me.

Trauma based mind control is being used to destroy free will. Believe the lie and Comply. We are blessed with free will. And the enormous lie is that free will is dead, without free will we a just machines. Threating people with voilent punishment or imposing fines which is theft is trauma based mind control and it is immoral, people consent out of fear. I will do the right thing and face my fears. I will not consent, I will not obey, I will not stand under, and I will not contract with immoral laws that don't have principles. Now that so many people were vaccinated Bill Gates now admits that the vaccines had self-assembling lipid nanoparticals but people were not told that, but now its to late because so many have taken the kill shot, that is called uninformed consent which is unlawful and a crime punishable by death. Time to wake up.