The Love Within You - Chris Madsen

Chris Madsen wrote and performed the music and shot the video in Vernon, BC, Canada in December 2022. It is tuned 528hz which is a powerful healing frequency. The intention of this creation was to bring more pure Love/Light/Awakening. The video is encoded with affirmative prayer that all viewing and listening are blessed in deep ways through it. Chris Madsen
