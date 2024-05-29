Create New Account
Self-Love Power Shift: Day 4--Complimenting Others [Holistic Restoration's Archives 2016]
Holistic Restoration
36 Subscribers
7 views
Published 14 hours ago

[Feb 2016] Today we're diving a bit deeper into the integration step offered in Day 3's video. Transforming your life experience happens when you shift the relationship you have with yourself on the inside, along with shifting how you relate to those around you. Dive in and let me know how this message hits you! ♥.............

Originally recorded and released in 2016 for a private group, revamped for public sale in 2017 with the inclusion of support guides to accompany the videos, and then finally retired in 2023, this series has become only accessible by private coaching clients. Now, this powerful series is being pulled from the Holistic Restoration Archives for public release with the intention of empowering individuals around the world to tap into the power found only through cultivating the next level of self-love.

Gain access to action guides and other support materials for this series {and SO MUCH MORE!!!} at https://patreon.com/ckrollins and visit https://HolisticRestoration.com to learn more about working with Crissy. Thanks for watching and for your support!

personal empowermentself lovepersonal growthself careself empowermentwork life balanceself talkholistic restorationselflovehow to love yourselfself love tips5 day challengeself love challengenext level self loveself love motivationhow to improve self talkself love affirmationsself care tipsself love strategyself love videoself care videoself love power shiftpower shift serieshow to get your power backpower of self love

