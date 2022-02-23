5G WiFi EMF Radiation Dangers

So you still think 5G is a good idea? Then you haven't done your homework. I will give it to you in whole and you can fact check me all day. This video lays it out in front of you and you can decide from here. But I encourage everyone to not take what I say to be true, you must go outside of the mainstream media and get off google to find the truth because the truth is being heavily censored. why is it being censored? can you say depopulation?