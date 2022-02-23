© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G WiFi EMF Radiation Dangers
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • February 23, 2022
So you still think 5G is a good idea? Then you haven't done your homework. I will give it to you in whole and you can fact check me all day. This video lays it out in front of you and you can decide from here. But I encourage everyone to not take what I say to be true, you must go outside of the mainstream media and get off google to find the truth because the truth is being heavily censored. why is it being censored? can you say depopulation?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.